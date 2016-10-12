All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Election 2016

Early voting begins as registered Republicans pull record number of ballots

By Doug Livingston
Beacon Journal staff writer

Published: October 12, 2016 - 08:27 PM | Updated: October 13, 2016 - 01:25 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

A Summit County Board of Elections employee hands out applications for in person absentee voting ballots as they wait outside for the doors to open for early voting Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

RELATED STORIES

MORE IN NEWS

clownfear13_01 Jeff Lange - FREELANCE
Clown fear rooted in childhood fears of, well, clowns

Coulrophobia.

Never heard of it? Then there’s a pretty good chance you are not afraid of clowns.

downtown13cut_01
Akron rolls out some fun: Lounge chairs, cafe seating and sidewalk games pop up downtown
childrens13cut
Akron Children’s Hospital to centralize outpatient services with expansion that will double space in building on downtown campus - 2:23 PM
Cavaliers_Hawks_Basketball84c55_00
LeBron James Family Foundation to set up a home base at UA for I Promise participants
Bob Dyer: Don’t be so sad!

MOST POPULAR