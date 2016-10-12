All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Election 2016

Early voting begins as registered Republicans pull record number of ballots

By Doug Livingston
Beacon Journal staff writer

Published: October 12, 2016 - 08:27 PM | Updated: October 13, 2016 - 08:56 AM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

A Summit County Board of Elections employee hands out applications for in person absentee voting ballots as they wait outside for the doors to open for early voting Wednesday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

RELATED STORIES

MORE IN NEWS

voting13_web Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
Early voting begins as registered Republicans pull record number of ballots

Clint Fuhrman doesn’t spend much time at his apartment in Highland Square.

frye13web
Mother, grandmother didn’t intend for 16-year-old to use heroin that killed him, attorneys say; judge sentences both women to 9 years in prison
clownfear13_01
Clown fear rooted in childhood fears of, well, clowns
Bob Dyer: Don’t be so sad!
Summa, Barberton officials meet again with residents over hospital plans

MOST POPULAR