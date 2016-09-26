Looking for a local spot to watch the Trump-Clinton debate tonight?

Looking for somewhere to watch the first presidential debate tonight?

Local Democrats, Republicans and the campaigns for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have established watch parties across Northeast Ohio for the 90-minute debate, which begins at 9 p.m.

For Clinton supporters in northern Summit County, a Democratic watch party will be held at the Spiritual Life Center (also known as Church on the Green) at 1 E. Main St. in Hudson. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/AOXE652QOGBPNWBH/

For Trump supporters looking to grab a beer or a bite to eat in South Akron, Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams and Trump campaign volunteers will be at On Tap Grille and Bar (562 Portage Lakes Drive) in Coventry Township during the debate.

Summit County Democratic Party chairman Jeff Fusco will be serving up pizza and pop from 8-11 p.m. in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood at the Steelworkers Local 2 (501 Kelly Ave.) in Akron during the debate. The event is free and open to the public.

Cleveland-area Clinton supporters looking for a watch party can grab some all-American cuisine at Valo Restaurnat (12718 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland). RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/MRG6I2W7HLWVB45D/

Trump fans in the Canton area can enjoy free food and drinks at the Stark County Victory office (2729 Fulton Drive NW) from 7:30-10:30 p.m. RSVP here: www.eventbrite.com/e/stark-county-debate-watch-party-tickets-27897551327

Other local Clinton watch party locations (from the Clinton campaign website) include:

• Ohio Brewing Company: 804 W. Market St., Akron. RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/UU3BEUHI2GYKQKUY/

• West Akron: 8:30-11:p.m. at 180 S. Rose Blvd. RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/DYONL7B2SDNRWTY3/

• Kent Coordinated Office: 8:30-10 p.m. at 1480 S Water St. RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/ORBIQFN7GWBOVNGM/

• University of Akron (Aqueduct Brewing): 9-10:30 p.m. at 529 Grant St. Suite 106. RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/YOWEPRI6UXFLTA4Z/

• Tallmadge (Ziegler residence): 9-11 p.m. at 907 Premiera Drive. RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/ZEHWQKIFZR3NOUGT/

• Barberton Campaign Office: 9-11 p.m. at 527 W. Tuscarawas Ave. RSVP here: www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/CXCC7ZKOBNLE6CKU/

And from the Trump campaign:

• P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub: 9 p.m. at 17119 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

Are you planning a watch party? Let us know by emailing or calling the reporter who wrote this story. We’ll add your event to the list.

Doug Livingston