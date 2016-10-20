Not sure what local state legislature and U.S. Congress races apply to you? We help you find the right one with this guide

Published: October 20, 2016 - 01:37 AM | Updated: October 20, 2016 - 03:37 PM
- • Ohio 7th Congressional District race: Bob Gibbs, Roy Rich
- Ohio’s 11th Congressional District race: Marcia Fudge, Beverly A. Goldstein
- Ohio’s 13th Congressional District race: Richard Morkel, Calvin Hill Sr., Tim Ryan
- 18th Ohio Senate District race: Jonathan Schulz, Vernon Sykes
- 36th Ohio House District race: Anthony Devitis, Bobby McDowall
- 37th Ohio House District race: Kristina Daley Roegner, Casey Weinstein
- 38th Ohio House District race: Judith Lynn Lee, Marilyn Slaby
- Summit County executive candidates share many of the same opinions at debate
- About the survey
- 34th Ohio House District race: Gene Littlefield, Emilia Sykes
- Ohio’s 16th Congressional District race: Keith Mundy, Jim Renacci
- Ohio’s 14th Congressional District race: Andrew Jarvi, Dave Joyce, Michael Wager
- 35th Ohio House District race: Aimee N. Cooper, Greta Johnson
The Beacon Journal posed four questions to 24 local candidates for the Ohio statehouse and U.S. Congress.
• Why should Ohioans support your candidacy? (100 words)
• There is deep polarization in government and the public. How would you use elected office to bridge racial and partisan divides? (100 words)
• What is Ohio’s most pressing problem and what would you do, if elected, to fix it? (200 words)
• Most congressional and Ohio races are not competitive. Why do you think that is and what impact might it have on democracy and how government functions? Is this a problem and, if so, how do we fix it? (100 words)
Eighteen candidates responded. To see what each had to say, click on your corresponding Ohio House, Ohio Senate or U.S. Congressional district link below.
If you’re having trouble figuring out which districts you live in, refer to the maps posted with this story. You can also search for your district online using your ZIP code. Just follow the links below.
• U.S. Congressional district search: http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/
• Ohio House district search: http://www.ohiohouse.gov/members/district-map
• Ohio Senate district search: http://ohiosenate.gov/members/senate-district-map
U.S. House races (federal)
7th U.S. Congressional district
• U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, Republican (did not respond)
• Roy Rich, Democrat
11th U.S. Congressional district
• U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Democrat
• Beverly A. Goldstein, Republican
13th U.S. Congressional district
• Calvin Hill Sr., write-in (could not be reached)
• Richard Morckel, Republican (did not respond)
• U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Democrat
14th U.S. Congressional district
• Andrew Jarvi, Green Party write-in
• U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, Republican
• Michael Wager, Democrat
16th U.S. Congressional district
• Keith Mundy, Democrat
• U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, Republican
Ohio Senate race (state)
• Jonathan Schulz, Republican
• Vernon Sykes, Democrat
Ohio House races (state)
• State Rep. Emilia Sykes, Democrat
• Gene Littlefield, Republican (did not respond)
• Aimee N. Cooper, Republican (did not respond)
• Ohio Rep. Greta Johnson, Democrat
• Ohio Rep. Anthony Devitis, Republican
• Bobby McDowall, Democrat
• Ohio Rep. Kristina Roegner, Republican
• Casey Weinstein, Democrat
• Ohio Rep. Marilyn Slaby, Republican (did not respond)
• Judith Lynn Lee, Democrat
