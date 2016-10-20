Not sure what local state legislature and U.S. Congress races apply to you? We help you find the right one with this guide

The Beacon Journal posed four questions to 24 local candidates for the Ohio statehouse and U.S. Congress.

• Why should Ohioans support your candidacy? (100 words)

• There is deep polarization in government and the public. How would you use elected office to bridge racial and partisan divides? (100 words)

• What is Ohio’s most pressing problem and what would you do, if elected, to fix it? (200 words)

• Most congressional and Ohio races are not competitive. Why do you think that is and what impact might it have on democracy and how government functions? Is this a problem and, if so, how do we fix it? (100 words)

Eighteen candidates responded. To see what each had to say, click on your corresponding Ohio House, Ohio Senate or U.S. Congressional district link below.

If you’re having trouble figuring out which districts you live in, refer to the maps posted with this story. You can also search for your district online using your ZIP code. Just follow the links below.

• U.S. Congressional district search: http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/

• Ohio House district search: http://www.ohiohouse.gov/members/district-map

• Ohio Senate district search: http://ohiosenate.gov/members/senate-district-map

U.S. House races (federal)

7th U.S. Congressional district

• U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs, Republican (did not respond)

• Roy Rich, Democrat

11th U.S. Congressional district

• U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Democrat

• Beverly A. Goldstein, Republican

13th U.S. Congressional district

• Calvin Hill Sr., write-in (could not be reached)

• Richard Morckel, Republican (did not respond)

• U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Democrat

14th U.S. Congressional district

• Andrew Jarvi, Green Party write-in

• U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, Republican

• Michael Wager, Democrat

16th U.S. Congressional district

• Keith Mundy, Democrat

• U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, Republican

Ohio Senate race (state)

18th Ohio Senate district

• Jonathan Schulz, Republican

• Vernon Sykes, Democrat

Ohio House races (state)

34th Ohio House district

• State Rep. Emilia Sykes, Democrat

• Gene Littlefield, Republican (did not respond)

35th Ohio House district

• Aimee N. Cooper, Republican (did not respond)

• Ohio Rep. Greta Johnson, Democrat

36th Ohio House district

• Ohio Rep. Anthony Devitis, Republican

• Bobby McDowall, Democrat

37th Ohio House district

• Ohio Rep. Kristina Roegner, Republican

• Casey Weinstein, Democrat

38th Ohio House district

• Ohio Rep. Marilyn Slaby, Republican (did not respond)

• Judith Lynn Lee, Democrat

Doug Livingston can be reached at 330-996-3792 or dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @ABJDoug .