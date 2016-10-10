All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Election 2016

Students show cooperation, tolerance in nasty political times

By Doug Livingston
Beacon Journal staff writer

Published: October 10, 2016 - 09:30 PM | Updated: October 11, 2016 - 02:44 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Trina Poole leads one of her AP government classes in a conversation on the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump as she stands next to cardboard cutouts of the candidates in her classroom at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Monday in Stow. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)

RELATED STORIES

MORE IN NEWS

debate11cut_01 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
Students show cooperation, tolerance in nasty political times

It took more planning than usual for Trina Poole to prepare for classes Monday.

sheriff11cut
Sheriff Steve Barry’s photo with Donald Trump draws criticism, concerns of racial disparities
portage11cut_01
American Indian culture and tradition brought to life during unveiling of a modern app along an ancient trail
Bob Dyer: Heroin for executions?
camp01
Plans for former Girl Scout camp in Richfield revealed

MOST POPULAR