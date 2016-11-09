Trump’s win in Ohio could reshape the Republican Party

In spite of this trying presidential election, love has kept Tim Modzelewski and Marie Lacey together.

The couple spent Election Day outside a polling place at the Tallmadge Recreational Center.

Modzelewski, who left work early to vote, circled the parking lot all afternoon with a stack of Republican slate cards and a Trump-Pence yard sign above his head. Less enthused, Lacey leaned against their car with her head buried in a cell phone as pickup truck drivers honked their horns to support her boyfriend, the loudest Donald Trump fan in earshot.

“I’m not real happy about that,” Lacey said, shaking her head. “I voted today, but I’m not a Trump supporter. So I’ll let you figure that out.”

Nasty, tumultuous, long, wild, divisive. The 2016 presidential election has been called many things.

And, now, many are elated to call it over.

“I am thrilled this is the end of the election,” said Lacey. “We’re all going to live through this no matter who wins. The country will go on. We’re all going to be unhappy at some point with somebody’s politics, with their judgement or what they do.”

“We’re going to get through it and we’ll be fine.”

Bellwether no more?

Trump ran the tables in Ohio, where he campaigned hard and often, showing that frequent visits and massive rallies could persuade voters more than the hundreds of millions of dollars in ads the Clinton campaign spent here.

The populist Trump said he would campaign in Democratic strongholds. And he did, with impressive results.

In 2012, Republican nominee Mitt Romney took 71 Ohio counties, improving on the 66 counties Sen. John McCain took in 2008.

Trump has outdone them both. He swept 80 counties Tuesday, flipping Portage, Stark, Trumbull, Lorain and five other counties that Obama won in 2012. Montgomery, were Trump was leading late into the evening, was too close to call.

With the utmost importance in deciding national elections, Ohio awoke Tuesday with an impressive record of picking the winner in all but two presidential elections dating back to 1896. No Republican has ever lost here and went on to win the White House. The national race was too close to call by the time the Beacon Journal went to press.

There was concern leading up to the election that Ohio’s bellwether status might be slipping because of Trump’s strong showing here while Clinton looked to be the clear victor in national polling, as well as Ohio’s lack of diversity compared to the nation.

Political historians like Kyle Kondik of the Center for Politics at University of Virginia still considered Ohio the “crystal ball” to which America’s political pundits look for answers.

But the country, on the whole, is diversifying faster than Ohio. And Ohio’s abundance of white, non-college educated, blue-collar workers — fed up with career politicians and stuck in 15 years of wage stagnation — are finally and for the first time turning to a Republican for answers.

“I never voted Republican before this primary. I voted for Trump so [Gov. John] Kasich wouldn’t get it, but he got it anyway,” said Modzelewski, a 54-year-old textile factory worker who last campaigned for a candidate in 1992 when Bill Clinton first ran for president. “Trump’s enthusiasm to fix the system as an outsider really attracted me.”

In all, Trump grabbed more than 2.7 million votes in Ohio, about 52 percent of the vote. Because Trump took more than half the votes in the unofficial and preliminary results, third-party candidates were not a factor in Clinton’s demise, at leat here.

How we voted

Men went big for Trump, as expected. He also did well with suburban voters,

CNN reported that exit polls showed 41 percent of Trump’s support came from non-college educated whites, “greater than in many other states.”

Women preferred Clinton.

Lacey, 46, said she couldn’t stand how Trump talked about — or said he treated — women, gays, lesbians and minorities throughout the campaign.

“Just deplorable,” she said of Trump’s behavior. “In my heart, I don’t think he’s the right person to represent this country to the world.”

Exit polling by MSNBC showed female voters flocking to Clinton. In 2012, Obama beat Romney by 26 percentage points with women. In 2016, Clinton expanded that gap to 36 points.

In re-writing the folly of the 2016 election, Republicans can save time updating the advice the party gave itself, and didn’t listen to, back in 2013 after Latinos and young voters rejected Romney. There may now be some damage control to consider with women.

“The Republican Party could write a similar report to that of 2012,” said Danielle Sarver Coombs, a Kent State journalism and communications professor with a keen interest in writing books about Republicans and elections.

More diverse, embrace Latinos. Clearly that has not been what’s happened here when you see record numbers of Latinos come out in Florida.

Party politics also factored into how Ohioans cast their ballots.

CNN exit polls showed that of the 53 percent of voters who gave a favorable opinion of Kasich, only 39 percent supported Trump. This follows Kasich’s decision to cast an anti-Trump protest vote for Arizona Sen. John McCain, the Republican nominee eight years ago, not this election.

But countering blowback from Kasich fans was the surge of voters who supported the state’s top Republican on the ballot: Sen. Rob Portman, who walloped former Gov. Ted Strickland to hold his Senate seat.

To the bitter end

Political prognosticators poured over an electoral map highlighting the most critical states.

Michigan would be a nail in the coffin for a Trump victory. North Carolina would clinch the presidency for Clinton.

And Ohio, along with North Carolina: the first truly battleground state to finish voting.

In a room with mostly empty chairs and five white guys with cell phones, James from Cuyahoga Falls (no last name because he doesn’t “trust the media”) was well aware of the narrow path Trump must navigate to win.

“He has to run the gantlet on it. He has to run all the battleground states. But right now, we’re looking at the polls and I believe Trump is up in Florida, New Hampshire and Ohio,” said James, who sat in the Summit County Trump headquarters, which the campaign has shared with local candidates. James dialed another voter’s number and left another message. Then he started making calls in Nevada where polls would not close for another 150 minutes.

Across the street in Wallhaven, three black women greeted a Beacon Journal reporter who walked in five minutes before Ohio polls closed at 7:30 p.m. A tight-lipped but jovial staffer tried shooing the reporter out of the office, but volunteer Jacquline Debose spoke freely about what the Clinton campaign has been up to as the clock wound down to zero.

“Canvassing,” Debose said.

Along with calling voters, Debose served as the phone operator for an Uber-esque army of 30 volunteers drivers who dropped more than 100 voters off at the polls Tuesday.

“You got to be on the ground,” Debose said, checking her phone for that last call of the night.

But the implications have just begun.

“I’m hoping that we will be able to move back toward civility and being able to govern, but that may be difficult with the divisive rhetoric in this election,” said Danielle Sarver Coombs, a Kent State professor and political author.

But the implications on the political parties, especially here in Ohio, may have enduring ramifications.

Party is over

Ohio

Coombs spent Election Day “compulsively flipping back and forth between FiveThirtyEight and Votecastr,” she said.

Coombs did exit polling in 2004.

Big data took a big leap in 2016, charting a course for how exit polling and voting results might be reported in elections to come.

Throughout Election Day, Coombs found herself “compulsively flipping” between two websites.

The first, FiveThirtyEight, is run by Nate Silver, an analytical whiz whose ability to predict sports scores was employed on the 2008 election to successfully call 49 of 50 states.

The second is Votecastr, which has the potential to influence the outcome of elections by letting the public know who’s winning, in real time. “I’d be real interested to see how accurate it is once the polls close,” said Coombs, who understands why newspapers have never before reported real-time exit polling on elections.

As voters left the polls Tuesday or during early voting in the past month, surveyors asked them how they voted and gathered information on income, age and other demographics. For decades, this information has allowed news organizations that pay for the data to accurate call

The idea is that if voters think their candidate is losing, they may not bother to vote. This happened in 1980 when Jimmy Carter, aware of the results on the East Coast, gave a concession speech to Ronald Reagan before the polls closed on the West Coast, where Democratic candidates watched supporters through up their hands and forgo voting.

Conversely, if voters think the race is tight — as Votecastr reported all day in Stark County — they might rush the polls knowing that a single vote could pack more punch.

Ohio has picked the winner in presidential election in 28 of the last 30 contests.

