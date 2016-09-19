All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Voters have less than a month to register for presidential election

Beacon Journal staff report

Published: September 19, 2016 - 06:23 PM
RELATED STORIES

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election is now less than a month away.

Registration forms, which can be found online with this story on Ohio.com, downloaded from the Ohio secretary of state’s website or picked up at any county board of elections, must be filled out and mailed to your local county board of elections by Oct. 11. Absentee balloting begins the next day.

The voter registration form includes information on requesting an absentee ballot.

Local board info

Medina: 330-722-9278. 3800 Stonegate Drive, Medina. www.boe.co.medina.oh.us/.

Portage: 330-297-3511. 449 S. Meridian St., Room 101, Ravenna. www.co.portage.oh.us/election/index.html.

Stark: 330-451-8683. 3525 Regent Ave. NE, Canton. http://www.starkcountyohio.gov/board-of-elections.

Summit: 330-643-5200. 470 Grant St., Akron. www.summitcountyboe.com.

Wayne: 330-287-5480. 200 Vanover St., Suite 1, Wooster. http://votewayne.org/.

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN NEWS

Women’s Network to host open house at new digs in downtown Akron; talk by County Executive Shapiro will be part of evening’s events - 6:56 PM

Women’s Network, the local nonprofit offering leadership training, mentoring and other services, will host an open house Monday at its new digs in the Akron Global Business Accelerator off South Main Street in downtown Akron.

Uber plans to open office in Detroit - 6:56 PM
racewho19_01
Who’s Running? Caitlyn Bromley still haunted by hit-and-run incident during marathon training
jackpot19_04
No winner Sunday in Garrettsville’s Queen of Hearts drawing; next week’s jackpot expected to approach $3 million
Pro-painkiller echo chamber shaped policy amid drug epidemic - 9:20 PM

MOST POPULAR