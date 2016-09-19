Voters have less than a month to register for presidential election

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election is now less than a month away.

Registration forms, which can be found online with this story on Ohio.com, downloaded from the Ohio secretary of state’s website or picked up at any county board of elections, must be filled out and mailed to your local county board of elections by Oct. 11. Absentee balloting begins the next day.

The voter registration form includes information on requesting an absentee ballot.

Local board info

Medina: 330-722-9278. 3800 Stonegate Drive, Medina. www.boe.co.medina.oh.us/.

Portage: 330-297-3511. 449 S. Meridian St., Room 101, Ravenna. www.co.portage.oh.us/election/index.html.

Stark: 330-451-8683. 3525 Regent Ave. NE, Canton. http://www.starkcountyohio.gov/board-of-elections.

Summit: 330-643-5200. 470 Grant St., Akron. www.summitcountyboe.com.

Wayne: 330-287-5480. 200 Vanover St., Suite 1, Wooster. http://votewayne.org/.