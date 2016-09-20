All CATEGORIES
DEADLINE APPROACHES FOR VOTING

Voters have less than a month to register for presidential election; find out how to check if you are registered

Beacon Journal staff report

Published: September 20, 2016 - 09:13 PM | Updated: September 21, 2016 - 09:07 AM
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election is now less than a month away.

You may need to reregister if your name has been purged from the voting rolls for any number of reasons.

Find out if you are registered to vote at http://voterlookup.sos.state.oh.us/voterlookup.aspx.

Registration forms, which can be found online with this story on Ohio.com, downloaded from the Ohio secretary of state’s website or picked up at any county board of elections, must be filled out and mailed to your local county board of elections by Oct. 11. Absentee balloting begins the next day.

The voter registration form includes information on requesting an absentee ballot.

Local board information

Medina: 330-722-9278. 3800 Stonegate Drive, Medina. www.boe.co.medina.oh.us/.

Portage: 330-297-3511. 449 S. Meridian St., Room 101, Ravenna. www.co.portage.oh.us/election/index.html.

Stark: 330-451-8683. 3525 Regent Ave. NE, Canton. www.starkcountyohio.gov/board-of-elections.

Summit: 330-643-5200. 470 Grant St., Akron. www.summitcountyboe.com.

Wayne: 330-287-5480. 200 Vanover St., Suite 1, Wooster. http://votewayne.org/.

