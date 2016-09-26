Why vote? Akron area contest asks young people to challenge adults

Akron area young people who want to convince adults to be informed voters have an opportunity to compete in a video contest for cash prizes.

The This City Votes campaign, funded by the Citizen University’s Joy of Voting project, encourages Akron area young people to make videos suggesting reasons for adults to be informed voters.

The project is one of five funded in Akron by Citizen University and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

Students ages 5 through 17 are encouraged to submit 90-second-or-less videos of themselves talking about topics such as, “Why is voting so important?”; “Which issues are important to you that you want adults to care about?”; and, “What are reasons people don’t vote, and how can you change their minds?”

Participants may submit videos via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ThisCityVotes16 and #TheJoyofVoting. The participant’s social media account must be public to officially enter the contest; otherwise, the contest accepts submissions directly at woobox.com/uhq96v.

Deadline is this weekend.

Voting also takes place at the woobox.com/uhq96v link. The Beacon Journal will post some of the best on its Ohio.com web site.

The general public will select three winners, one from each of the following age groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade.

Each popular choice winner will receive $100, and a panel will select three additional winners for $150 each.

Complete rules can be found on the website of the Summit Education Initiative.

This City Votes is an extension of the Summit Education Initiative’s This City Reads project.

The Citizen University is a Seattle-based organization that encourages citizens to play a role in democracy. The Knight Foundation provided $125,00 for Citizen University’s Joy of Voting effort in three cities. Funding for Akron’s This City Votes effort was secured by the Beacon Journal and the Jefferson Center.

Other projects in the Akron area are:

• The Big Love Network, which will host festive rides to the polls complete with music, performances, and festive costumes along the way. The project is called “Rock. Love. Vote.”

• Wandering Aesthetics, which is creating original short plays performed from the back of a pickup including music and an opportunity for audience at each stop to fill out original artist-designed postcards committing to vote. The theater will travel through Akron neighborhoods up to the Oct. 11 deadline for registration. Performances can be seen Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Akron Artwalk and at 8 p.m. at the Bluff Blue Door Gallery.

• Engaging to Excel with Excellence, hosting a community voting event at a public park with festive activities and a collective count of community participation on billboards around the city.

• Artist Megan Young, who will create a motion capture installation piece where viewers will get to “wrestle” over the election in a virtual reality space.