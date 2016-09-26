Why vote? Akron area contest asks young people to challenge adults

Akron area young people who want to convince adults to be informed voters have an opportunity to compete in a video contest for cash prizes.

The This City Votes campaign, funded by the Citizen University’s Joy of Voting project, encourages Akron area young people to make videos suggesting reasons for adults to be informed voters.

Students age 5 through 17 are encouraged to submit 90-second-or-less videos of themselves talking about topics such as, “Why is voting so important?”; “Which issues are important to you that you want adults to care about?”; and “What are reasons people don’t vote, and how can you change their minds?”

Participants may submit videos via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ThisCityVotes16. The participant’s social media account must be public to officially enter the contest; otherwise, the contest accepts submissions directly at woobox.com/uhq96v.

Deadline is this weekend.

Voting also takes place at the woobox.com/uhq96v link. The Beacon Journal will post some of the best on its Ohio.com web site.

The general public will select three winners, one from each of the following age groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. Each popular choice winner will receive $100, and a panel will select three additional winners for $150 each.

Complete rules can be found on the website of the Summit Education Initiative.

This City Votes is an extension of the Summit Education Initiative’s This City Reads project.

The Citizen University is a Seattle-based organization that encourages citizens to play a role in democracy. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation provided funding for Citizen University’s Joy of Voting effort. Funding for Akron’s This City Votes effort was secured by the Beacon Journal and the Jefferson Center.