Your Election Day checklist

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. As long as you’re eligible and in line by 7:30 p.m., you can vote.

To find your polling location (which may have changed), call your local board of elections using the directory at the end of this story or visit the secretary of state’s website, where you may search by name.

If your name isn’t in the system, don’t fret. The secretary of state illegally unregistered hundreds of thousands of voters over the past six years.

If you can’t find a polling location using your name, call your local board of elections or visit its website to type in your address and find your polling site. Once at the polling site, ask for a provisional ballot if you believe that you have been unfairly unregistered.

When voting, remember to bring ID.

Acceptable forms of identification include a military identification card, a current utility bill or bank statement, a recent government document that carries your name and current address or a valid photo identification card, such as a state-issued identification card or driver’s license.

Absentee ballots mailed after Monday will not count. Instead, voters who received absentee ballots but have not returned them may cast a provisional ballot, which will void the unused absentee ballot.

Local election boards

Medina: 330-722-9278. 3800 Stonegate Drive, Medina. www.boe.co.medina.oh.us/.

Portage: 330-297-3511. 449 S. Meridian St., Room 101, Ravenna. www.co.portage.oh.us/election/index.html.

Stark: 330-451-8683. 3525 Regent Ave. NE, Canton. www.starkcountyohio.gov/board-of-elections.

Summit: 330-643-5200. 470 Grant St., Akron. www.summitcountyboe.com.

Wayne: 330-287-5480. 200 Vanover St., Suite 1, Wooster. http://votewayne.org/.

Doug Livingston can be reached at 330-996-3792 or dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow on Twitter: @ABJDoug .