Your election primer: Issues, candidates, endorsements, how to report irregularities

Below are links to stories describing the issues important to Ohioans, Ohio polling, controversy over negative ads, information about voting initiatives and editorial endorsements by Ohio newspapers.

This information will be updated through the weekend.

Voting information

The final time to vote in Ohio is 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 8.

Look up your registration and polling place here.

Early-voting hours at the Summit County Board of Elections, 500 Grant St., are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday.

The Joy of Voting

Akron area students participated in one of several local Joy of Voting projects, this one sponsored by the Summit Education Initiative, Jefferson Center and Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

Adults have an opportunity to participate, too.

Take a selfie or group shot displaying “I voted” stickers to the Gloat the Vote campaign in Akron. Post the photos to www.facebook.com/JoyofVoting. Some photos may appear on electronic billboards around town.

The Joy of Voting is a national project sponsored by Citizen University and encourages adults to participate in democracy.

In the student competition there were cash prizes.

Popular Choice Winners included a voting rap from St. Vincent de Paul school and two entries from Proyecto RAICES, an Akron organization founded in 1998 to encourage community service, education and culture for the Latin American community.

Winners selected by the Beacon Journal included “Thinking about voting” by fifth graders from St. Vincent school, “Why is voting important” by middle schoolers from St. Vincent and a comedy by two students at Hudson Eastwood school.

Voting irregularities

Experience a problem casting your ballot?

There are non-partisan non-government organizations collecting and researching reports of voting problems.

Electionland is a national organization that is coordinating with news organizations to monitor and research irregularities. Several of those organizations are in Ohio, among them the Akron Beacon Journal.

To report to Electionland, text 69866 on a mobile phone.

The Ohio League of Women Voters suggests that irregularities be reported to the Election Protection coalition’s hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE.

The U.S. Department of Justice has an online submission site for suspected violations of federal law. The department has jurisdiction over provisions in the Civil Rights Acts, the Voting Rights Act, the Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, and the Help America Vote Act.

About the issues

Below are Your Vote Ohio issues stories produced by the Ohio media collaborative of newspapers, radio and television stations.

The economy: Ohio’s number one issue as the manufacturing industry has been devastated.

Crime: The candidates have different proposals.

Immigration: “Build a wall” resonates in Ohio, but why?

Terrorism: What drives fear of terrorism?

Foreign trade: An issue below the surface.

Health care: As Americans increasingly favor national health care, the topic is hot in Ohio.

Endorsements

All Akron Beacon Journal endorsements by the editorial board, which works separate from the newsroom, are archived on Ohio.com.

Here are links to the most high-profile races:

For president: Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump is not worthy of office

For U.S. Senate, Rob Portman

Choices for the Ohio Supreme Court, Fischer and Rice.

Other Ohio Newspapers

The Repository of Canton: “…neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump has shown the ability to inspire…”

Toledo Blade: Rob Portman for Senate

Columbus Dispatch: Trump unfit, Clinton is qualified

Dayton Daily News: Does not endorse.

Cleveland Plain Dealer: We agree with LeBron James: Hillary Clinton

Cincinnati Enquirer: It has to be Hillary Clinton

The Youngstown Vindicator: “Clinton — with much apprehension”

Lima News: Can’t endorse either

The nation’s 10 largest newspapers

USAToday: The newspaper has never endorsed, but this year wrote, “Trump is unfit for the presidency.”

The New York Times: Hillary Clinton for president

The Los Angeles Times: Hillary Clinton would make a sober, smart and pragmatic president. Donald Trump would be a catastrophe.

San Jose Mercury News: In battle for America’s soul, Hillary Clinton is our pick

New York Daily News: “Vote Hillary Clinton: She’s the best choice for President, while Donald Trump represents a clear and present danger to the republic”

Chicago Tribune: “A principled option for U.S. president: Endorsing Gary Johnson, Libertarian”

Long Island Newsday: “Hillary Clinton should be our next president”

The Washington Post: “Hillary Clinton for president”

Chicago Sun-Times: “Vote for Hillary Clinton and avoid a train wreck”

Dallas Morning News: “We recommend Hillary Clinton for president”

According to tracking by The American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara, only one newspaper among the 100 largest endorsed Donald Trump. That was The Las Vegas Review-Journal, purchased in 2015 by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, a major Republican donor and, like Trump, casino owner.