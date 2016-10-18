About the Your Vote Ohio project

Unlike horse race surveys designed to quickly measure voter sentiment, the Your Vote Ohio poll is an ongoing effort by Ohio news organizations to gain an understanding of the concerns of Ohioans in this election.

Several Ohio newspapers, television and radio stations agreed in 2015 to place Ohio citizens ahead of the politicians in deciding what issues to emphasize in the election, using polling and public gatherings to understand what to cover and how to deliver.

The Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron and Center for Opinion and Marketing Research are conducting the polling.

The Jefferson Center, a nonprofit nonpartisan engagement organization from St. Paul, is facilitating the public sessions and ongoing research. The Akron Beacon Journal is coordinating the media participation. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Akron Community Foundation provided the funding.

This poll is the only one of three that will reflect who is ahead in Ohio. Over the next several days, the news organizations will report on other matters explored in the in-depth survey. In all, 1,004 people were surveyed from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13 to achieve a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Stories from the yearlong project are online at www.yourvoteohio.org and the Your Vote Ohio Facebook page. Follow the project on Twitter at @yourvoteoh