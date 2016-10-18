About the Your Vote Ohio project

Beacon Journal staff report

Unlike typical horse-race surveys designed to quickly measure voter sentiment, the Your Vote Ohio poll is an ongoing effort by Ohio news organizations to gain an understanding of the concerns of Ohioans in this election.

Several Ohio newspapers, television and radio stations agreed in late 2015 to place Ohio citizens ahead of the politicians in deciding what issues to emphasize in the election, using polling and public gatherings to understand what to cover and how to deliver.

The Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron and Center for Opinion and Marketing Research are conducting the polling..

The Jefferson Center, a non-profit non-partisan engagement organization from St. Paul, is facilitating the public sessions and ongoing research. The Akron Beacon Journal is coordinating the media participation. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Akron Community Foundation provided the funding.

This poll is the only one of three that will reflect who is ahead in Ohio. Over the next several days, the news organizations will report on other matters explored in the in-depth survey.

In all, 1,004 people were surveyed from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13 to achieve a margin of error of 3 percent.

Laura Bischoff of the Dayton Daily News took the lead in producing this story. Reporters from WEWS Newschannel 5 in Cleveland, the Washington Court House Record-Herald, Lima News, Toledo Blade, Canton Repository, WKSU 89.7 FM public radio and the Beacon Journal participated in the development of the story.

Stories from the year-long project are online at www.yourvoteohio.org and the Your Vote Ohio Facebook page. Follow the project on Twitter at @yourvoteoh