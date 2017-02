After a win, travel ban opponents seek another court victory

Activity is seen outside the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in San Francisco on Thursday. A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. The states said Trump's travel ban harmed individuals, businesses and universities. Citing Trump's campaign promise to stop Muslims from entering the U.S., they said the ban unconstitutionally blocked entry to people based on religion. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)