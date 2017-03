Analysis: U.S. troop increase risks tangling in Syria’s war

This frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, Tuesday shows U.S. forces patrol on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria. Rolling 200 Marines backed with Howitzers into northern Syria, the Trump administration is ditching its predecessors style of working quietly behind the scenes in Syrias conflict, opting instead for dramatic displays of U.S. force in an attempt to shape the fight. The latest deployment significantly widens Americas footprint in a highly toxic battlefield and risks drawing troops into a long and costly war with unpredictable outcome. (Arab 24 network, via AP)