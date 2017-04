AP Exclusive: Manafort firm received Ukraine ledger payout

FILE - In this July 17, 2016, file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A firm headed by Manafort received more than $1.2 million in payments that correspond to entries in a handwritten ledger tied to a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, according to financial records obtained by The Associated Press. The payments between 2007 and 2009 are the first evidence that Manaforts consulting firm received funds listed in the so-called Black Ledger, which Ukrainian investigators have been investigating as evidence of off-the-books payments from the Ukrainian Party of Regions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)