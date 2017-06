AP sources: Senate GOP would halt Obamacare penalties, taxes

Dr. Douglas Lake, from Iowa (left) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, listen as Candace Fowler, from Missouri, speaks during a listening session in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday in Washington. Senate Republicans are steering toward a potential showdown vote on their long-awaited health care bill, despite indications that they've yet to solidify the 50 GOP votes they'll need to avert an embarrassing defeat. A draft of the still-secret bill is expected to be unveiled Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)