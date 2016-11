AP Sources: Trump selects Gov. Nikki Haley for ambassador to UN

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 photo, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley smiles while speaking at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Haley as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and he will treat the ambassadorship as a Cabinet-level position, according to two sources familiar with Trump's decision who requested anonymity to discuss the decision and its announcement. Haley, an outspoken Trump critic throughout much of the presidential race, would become his first female - and first nonwhite - Cabinet-level official if confirmed by the Senate. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)