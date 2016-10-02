Bill Clinton to swing through Ohio’s Trump territory this week, stop in Canton

The day after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaigns in Akron, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will begin a two-day bus tour through solid Donald Trump territory in Ohio and include a stop in Canton.

The campaign announced the tour Saturday evening. Details about the Canton visit on Wednesday are not available, but people interested in attending can visit the www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/C2SGBBO6BNQSO24C/?utm_medium=om2016&utm_source=fb&utm_campaign=fd-1005-starkco&utm_content=wjc">Clinton campaign website.

Hillary Clinton will be in Akron on Monday for an Ohio Democratic Party voter registration event at 3:30 p.m. at Goodyear Hall and Theater, 1201 E. Market St. Doors open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for that event are available on the www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/UEOZLQ2ZUFHO4MJ5/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=tm&utm_campaign=20160930press-release&utm_content=oh">Clinton campaign events page.

Bill Clinton’s trip is to begin Tuesday in Athens in southeast Ohio and move north through Steubenville, the Mahoning Valley then west to Canton.

There had been speculation that the Clinton campaign had moved its focus to other swing states because of a slide in her popularity here after she fell ill in New York on 9/11.

Polling showed that Trump took a sizable lead in Ohio afterward.

However, her debate performance on Sept. 26 caused a sharp reversal for both candidates, pushing Clinton ahead in several key states. Ohio may be closer, according to analysis by the FiveThirtyEight political statistics blog.

Bill Clinton’s tour will take him through Ohio counties that, in the March Ohio Republican Presidential Primary, voted for Trump over their own governor, John Kasich.