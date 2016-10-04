Clinton reaches out to women while Trump defends taxes

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.: Hillary Clinton appealed to voting mothers Tuesday while outlining ways she hopes to curb gun violence as president and provide paid family leave and sick days for struggling working moms. Donald Trump tried to blame his opponent about revelations that his massive financial losses could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for years.

Clinton, appearing at a family town hall outside Philadelphia, said, “It should not be so hard to be a young parent. And it should not be so hard on the other end of the age spectrum to take care of your loved one.”

She was making a case to suburban female voters who have sometimes backed Republicans in past presidential races.

Trump, meanwhile, sought to shore up support in deep-red Arizona during a challenging stretch for his campaign that aides hoped would be steadied Tuesday night by a strong performance by his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, against Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in the vice presidential debate.

The celebrity businessman — who was also grappling with new allegations of boorish treatment of women and criticism of his comments about veterans’ health — resorted to blaming Clinton for the tax code that could have allowed him to not pay taxes for nearly two decades after he apparently lost nearly $1 billion in 1995.

“Why didn’t she ever try to change those laws so I couldn’t use them?” asked Trump in the Republican-stronghold of Prescott Valley, before suggesting that Clinton’s desire to protect her rich donors prevented her from passing any legislation while she was in the Senate.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns. His tax reform proposals do not call for changing the provision that would have allowed him to avoid paying.

He attempted to change the campaign conversation by seizing on former President Bill Clinton’s comments describing the nation’s current health system as “the craziest thing in the world.”

“Can you imagine what he went through after making that statement? He went through hell,” said Trump. “But you know, honestly, there have been many nights when he’s gone through hell with Hillary.”

Despite frequently depicting Bill Clinton as an abuser of women, Trump said he wanted “to thank him, honestly, for being honest” about Obamacare.

Asked about her husband’s comment on Tuesday, Hillary Clinton said she would attempt to “fix what is broken and keep what works” if elected president, adding that Republicans want to repeal the entire health care program.

She also condemned Trump’s recent comments about veterans, in which he suggested that soldiers who suffer from mental health issues might not be as strong as those who don’t.

She said Trump’s comments “are not just ignorant, they’re harmful.”

Trump’s campaign said Monday his comments were being misconstrued.