CNN says Lewandowski no longer being paid by Trump campaign

FILE - In this April 3, 2016 file photo, Corey Lewandowski talks to a member of the media at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis, Wis. CNN says that analyst Corey Lewandoski, the former Donald Trump campaign manager, is no longer being paid by the Trump campaign. The network made the announcement Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Trump campaign had earlier said Lewandowski was supposed to be paid severance until the end of the year. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)