Congress rebukes Obama, overrides veto of 9/11 legislation

In this photo taken Sept. 22 President Barack Obama speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama has vetoed a bill that would have allowed the families of 9/11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia. The move sets Obama up for a possible first veto override by Congress. Both chambers passed the bill by voice vote. The House sent Obama the bill just before the 15th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)