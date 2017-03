Dems force 1-week delay on panel vote on Supreme Court pick

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa listens as the committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. requests a one week postponement for the panel to vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, as she displays a list of appointments made during presidential election years, Monday, March 27, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)