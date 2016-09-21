Don King lets slip racial slur at Donald Trump event in Cleveland

WASHINGTON: Boxing promoter Don King has let slip a racial slur as he makes the case for black voters to support Donald Trump.

King was talking about what it’s like to be black in America as he introduced the Republican presidential nominee at an event in Cleveland organized by Darrell Scott, a prominent black pastor.

King said a black man is always framed by his skin color.

King recalled telling pop icon Michael Jackson “if you’re poor, you’re a ‘poor Negro.’ If you’re rich, you’re a ‘rich Negro.”’ An educated black man is “an intellectual negro.”

He continued: “If you’re a dancing and sliding and gliding n-----— I mean Negro — you are ‘a dancing and sliding and gliding Negro.”’

Gasps and laughs could be heard from the audience.