All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Don King lets slip racial slur at Donald Trump event in Cleveland

Associated Press

Published: September 21, 2016 - 12:08 PM | Updated: September 21, 2016 - 12:10 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Boxing promoter Don King, right, holds up the hand of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a visit to the Pastors Leadership Conference at New Spirit Revival Center, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

RELATED STORIES

WASHINGTON: Boxing promoter Don King has let slip a racial slur as he makes the case for black voters to support Donald Trump.

King was talking about what it’s like to be black in America as he introduced the Republican presidential nominee at an event in Cleveland organized by Darrell Scott, a prominent black pastor.

King said a black man is always framed by his skin color.

King recalled telling pop icon Michael Jackson “if you’re poor, you’re a ‘poor Negro.’ If you’re rich, you’re a ‘rich Negro.”’ An educated black man is “an intellectual negro.”

He continued: “If you’re a dancing and sliding and gliding n-----— I mean Negro — you are ‘a dancing and sliding and gliding Negro.”’

Gasps and laughs could be heard from the audience.

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN NEWS

racewho22cut_dillon_web Michael Chritton - AKRON BEACON JOURNAL
Who’s Running? Beverly Dillon talks fellow runners into taking rescue dogs out for exercise - 11:07 PM

Beverly Dillon walked into One of a Kind Pet Rescue last summer and asked if they had a furry resident in need of some exercise.

hallow22cut_02
Hitting Cedar Point’s six haunted houses and six scare zones in under four hours — and living to tell the tale
trump22cut_01
Clinton, Trump decry latest police shootings of black men - 11:07 PM
bloom_01
Artspace celebrates life of quilt artist, former Beacon Journal writer Connie Bloom
racedetails22cut_1
Ready for the Akron Marathon? Here’s everything you need to know

MOST POPULAR