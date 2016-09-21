All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Don King lets slip racial slur at Donald Trump event in Cleveland

Associated Press

Published: September 21, 2016 - 12:08 PM | Updated: September 21, 2016 - 12:10 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Boxing promoter Don King, right, holds up the hand of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a visit to the Pastors Leadership Conference at New Spirit Revival Center, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

RELATED STORIES

WASHINGTON: Boxing promoter Don King has let slip a racial slur as he makes the case for black voters to support Donald Trump.

King was talking about what it’s like to be black in America as he introduced the Republican presidential nominee at an event in Cleveland organized by Darrell Scott, a prominent black pastor.

King said a black man is always framed by his skin color.

King recalled telling pop icon Michael Jackson “if you’re poor, you’re a ‘poor Negro.’ If you’re rich, you’re a ‘rich Negro.”’ An educated black man is “an intellectual negro.”

He continued: “If you’re a dancing and sliding and gliding n-----— I mean Negro — you are ‘a dancing and sliding and gliding Negro.”’

Gasps and laughs could be heard from the audience.

Click here to read or leave a comment(s) on this story.



MORE IN NEWS

racewho21_zarembka_01 Karen Schiely - Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Marathon: Who’s Racing? A photo launched Amy Zarembka’s journey

Wherever Amy Zarembka goes, she carries a photo from five years ago in her planner.

vandals21cut_02
Vandals soak firefighting gear with suspected urine, damage Macedonia substation
butts21cut_1
Obituary: The Rev. Dennis K. Butts Sr. of the House of the Lord
Partisan election officials clash over providing more parking for voters
uapave21cut_1
UA program of peer advisers helping vets adjust to campus life

MOST POPULAR