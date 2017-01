Don’s what? Portable toilet names covered for inauguration

A row of portable restrooms, with the name Dons Johns covered up, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Virginia-based Dons Johns calls itself the Washington areas top provider of portable toilet rentals, but the name apparently strikes too close to home for inaugural organizers. Workers have placed blue tape over the brand name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration. (AP Photo/Matthew Daly)