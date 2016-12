Don’t look to the Electoral College to upend Trump victory

Rex Teter, a member of the Electoral College, poses at his home in Pasadena, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The sharp divisions left by last months presidential election have cast more attention than usual on the Electoral College. Teter, 59, a music teacher and preacher, received about 35,000 emails and 200 letters urging him not to support Trump. It took him several hours to delete them the day after Thanksgiving. A Marco Rubio supporter in the primaries, he is solidly for Trump. "Some have been very personal letters. Some threatening. One was very funny. They view President-elect Trump as a threat so its personal for them and I can empathize. But I'm not changing my vote as an elector." (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)