All CATEGORIES
☰ Menu

Donald Trump takes Ohio over Hillary Clinton; no Republican has ever won the presidency without Ohio

Associated Press

Published: November 8, 2016 - 10:41 PM | Updated: November 8, 2016 - 10:43 PM
Pinterest Pinterest
Instagram

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is handed a sticker before casting his ballot at PS-59, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

RELATED STORIES

MORE IN NEWS

ohio09cut_03 John Minchillo - AP
Trump’s win in Ohio could reshape the Republican Party

In spite of this trying presidential election, love has kept Tim Modzelewski and Marie Lacey together.

county09cut
First woman elected to top post in Summit County
voting09cut_web
Akron-area voters report few disruptions
paull09cut_03
Former Akron officer Eric Paull wins early release from prison; judge puts Paull on probation, GPS monitoring
schools09cut_1
Voters in Revere, Tallmadge school districts OK money for construction

MOST POPULAR