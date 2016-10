Election roundup: Candidates can’t compete with Matthew, cut Florida campaigns

Moderator Megyn Kelly waits for the start of the Republican presidential primary debate, Jan. 28 in Des Moines, Iowa. Kelly's Fox News colleague, Sean Hannity, accused Kelly of backing Hillary Clinton on Wednesday. The spat began Wednesday night on Kelly's program, when the anchor criticized both GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate, Clinton, of avoiding tough media interviews. Kelly said Trump "will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity." Hannity responded on Twitter that Kelly "clearly" supports Clinton. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)