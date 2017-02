First lady’s lawyers say high profile could mean millions for brand

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch the Super Bowl at a party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. First lady Melania Trump isnt living in the White House and has said little about what she intends to do with her prominent position. But in new court documents, her lawyers argue that the multi-year term during which she is one of the most photographed women in the world should mean millions of dollars for her personal brand. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)