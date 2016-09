Fox News: Sean Hannity won’t appear in any more Trump videos

FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News arrives in National Harbor, Md. Fox News told Politico on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, that Hannity wont be appearing in any more campaign videos for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Hannity touted Trump in a brief segment of an 8-minute long video posted on the candidate's YouTube channel Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)