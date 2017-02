Fueled by protest, liberals push for blockade of Trump picks

In this Jan. 29, 2017, photo, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., tries to calm the audience after shouting matches erupted during his community meeting at Nathan Bishop School in Providence, R.I. Protesters shouted down Whitehouse during the community event as they protested his vote in favor of President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director. National Democrats are racing to respond to the wave of liberal outrage unleashed by President Donald Trump, jumping into protests, organizing rallies and vowing to block more of the new presidents nominees. (Kris Craig/The Providence Journal via AP)