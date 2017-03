GOP grapples as it shifts from opposition party to governing

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017 file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, departs the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican ranks in Congress are thick with hard-right lawmakers elected to thwart former President Barack Obama and light on nuts-and-bolts legislators, especially those experienced in working with a GOP president. That could prove to be a formidable challenge as Republicans transition from an opposition party to a governing one. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)