Grunt jobs will come Justice Gorsuch’s way at high court

In this photo provided by the Public Information Office Supreme Court of the U.S., Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr., and fellow justices watch as Neil Gorsuch signs the Constitutional Oath after Roberts administered the Constitutional Oath in a private ceremony, Monday, April 10, 2017, in the Justices' Conference Room at the Supreme Court in Washington. How do you keep a new Supreme Court justices head from getting too big? Start by making him take notes and answer the door at the justices private meetings. Then, remind him he speaks last at those discussions. Finally, assign him the job of listening to gripes about the food at the courts cafeteria. (Franz Jantzen/Public Information Office Supreme Court of the U.S. via AP)