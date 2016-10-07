House Speaker Paul Ryan ’sickened’ by Trump comments on women, Trump no longer attending Wisconsin event

WASHINGTON: House Speaker Paul Ryan says he is “sickened” by Donald Trump’s crude comments about women, revealed in an audio from 2005, and is calling on the Republican presidential nominee to show greater respect for women.

In a statement late Friday, Ryan says Trump will no longer be attending an annual fall festival in Wisconsin. The all-GOP event in Ryan’s home state had been planned with Trump, Ryan, Gov. Scott Walker and the head of the Republican Party, Reince Priebus.

Ryan, who has had a rocky relationship with Trump, says women are to be championed and revered. He adds that he hopes Trump will treat the fallout with the seriousness it deserves.