House Speaker Paul Ryan ’sickened’ by Trump comments on women, Trump no longer attending Wisconsin event

Associated Press

Published: October 7, 2016 - 09:46 PM
FILE - In this May 12, 2016, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, following his meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Its long been clear that Ryan is, shall we say, not wholly comfortable with Trumps presidential candidacy. The announcement of Ryan and Trumps first joint appearance of the campaign on Oct. 8 in Wisconsin _ just four weeks before the election _ was simply the latest reminder. The third paragraph of Ryans release about the event says that Trump will also join Wisconsin Republicans at the annual party festival in Elkhorn, a small city in Ryans congressional district. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON: House Speaker Paul Ryan says he is “sickened” by Donald Trump’s crude comments about women, revealed in an audio from 2005, and is calling on the Republican presidential nominee to show greater respect for women.

In a statement late Friday, Ryan says Trump will no longer be attending an annual fall festival in Wisconsin. The all-GOP event in Ryan’s home state had been planned with Trump, Ryan, Gov. Scott Walker and the head of the Republican Party, Reince Priebus.

Ryan, who has had a rocky relationship with Trump, says women are to be championed and revered. He adds that he hopes Trump will treat the fallout with the seriousness it deserves.

