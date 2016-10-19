How to watch tonight’s debate, grade the candidates

The third and final presidential debate begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday as the country reels from unusually nasty rhetoric.

A Zogby Survey on Civility in U.S. Politics released Monday found “chilling trend lines for civility in America.”

Done for Allegheny College, the survey of 1,286 adults, which revisits the same questions asked in 2010, “shows that this year’s presidential campaign appears to be the most uncivil in recent American politics. And the uncivil behavior appears to be numbing the electorate,” Zogby said.

For example, 77 percent in 2010 said it was not okay to interrupt someone with whom you disagree, but this year, that dropped to 51 percent.

Donald Trump had by far the worst rating for civility. Fifty-nine percent said he was extremely or very uncivil. The next closest was Hillary Clinton at 32 percent.

Debate guide

Is there a way to change the tone?

The National Institute for Civil Discourse, a non-profit, not-partisan organization that works around the country helping opposing interests learn to work together, has created a scorecard that helps viewers cut through the statements and think about the conduct.

The organization’s Revive Civility project also offers a Text Talk Vote program that allows small, diverse groups to experience difficult conversations by signing in with a cell phone and following instructions.

Text Talk Vote is designed for high school students and adults.

NICD brought together Ohio media outlets in 2015 to discuss the challenges of the coming election year. The news organizations formed the Your Vote Ohio project, which attempts to represent the interests of Ohioans in this election.