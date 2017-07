In tweet blitz, Trump defends his use of social media

This June 19, 2013 file photo shows Greta Van Susteren at the National Press Club in Washington. On Thursday, Van Susteren tweeted, I am out at MSNBC. The network confirmed it, and said she will be replaced at the 6 p.m. hour by a show hosted by Ari Melber. Van Susteren started her nightly show on MSNBC on Jan. 9, 2017. She was a longtime host at Fox News Channel, but left the network in the summer of 2016. Shes had the cable news hat trick: programs on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)