Inauguration 2017: Things to watch — the speech, the lunch and more

WASHINGTON: From a morning stop at church through the swearing-in to the last dance of the evening, it’s going to be an inaugural marathon on Friday. Donald Trump will take Washington by storm, no matter what the weather. (Which, by the way, looks like rain.) Some things to watch for on Inauguration Day:

35 or 39?

Trump’s oath of office is the only essential on Friday; all the rest is window dressing. The Constitution sets out a 35-word oath for the new president. Some presidents make it 39 by tacking on “so help me God.” There are conflicting stories about when the ad lib started. Some say George Washington added the words when he took the oath at his 1789 inaugural. Others say the first eyewitness account of a president using those words came at Chester Arthur’s inauguration in 1881. Historian Jim Bendat says Washington’s use of the phrase is a myth, but every president since 1933 has done it.

The speech

Trump’s inaugural address will set the tone for the launch of his presidency. Will he go the traditional route and offer a message of unity to a divided nation, play the role of disrupter of the established order, or blend a little of both? This won’t be his usual off-the-cuff address. Aides say Trump has taken a big role in writing the speech and has been practicing at Trump Tower. Expect him to keep it short, around 20 minutes or so.

Awkward

When Trump is sworn in, Hillary Clinton will be sitting on the inaugural platform alongside husband Bill Clinton. She’ll be intent on keeping a poker face, but that’s got to be tough. All eyes will be watching to see whether Trump has any interaction with his vanquished rival, or mentions her in his address.

It’s (not) just lunch

Washington ate alone after his 1789 inauguration. Trump will go straight from his swearing-in to a lavish luncheon of Maine lobster and Angus beef for 200 in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall. It’s not just about lunch, though. Good relations between the new president and the Republican-led Congress will be key to the success of the Trump presidency. Early maneuvering has shown Trump and GOP legislators to be on different pages at times about important issues such as taxes and health care. So amid the toast-making and the gift-giving of the day, the legislators and new president will be feeling one another out.

Power march

Start your stopwatch. More than 8,000 people will march in the 1.5-mile inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, from the Capitol to the White House. That’s actually a relatively restrained dose of inaugural pomp. Trump’s team wants to keep the parade to 90 minutes so the new president has time to do some work. The longest parade, with 73 bands and 59 floats, lasted more than 4½ hours at Dwight Eisenhower’s first inauguration in 1953.

First steps

Trump aims to squeeze in a little work on his first day in office, perhaps in between the parade and the evening balls. What to watch for: His aides mention possible executive actions and perhaps the swearing-in of some members of his Cabinet.

Big league?

Trump has tweeted that “record numbers” of people are pouring into Washington for his inauguration. That’s doubtful. No one believes this inaugural will come close to the estimated 1.8 million people who attended Barack Obama’s first inaugural. But with no official arbiter of crowd counts, expect a post-inaugural tussle over how many people really showed up.