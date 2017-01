Inauguration 2017: What’s on the Trump menu? Lobster, steak and chocolate

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2013 file photo shows an overall view of President Barack Obama taking the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts at the ceremonial swearing-in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. The inaugural committee released the lunch menu following the swearing-in ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump. Some 200 guests will be tucking into a first course of Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp in a saffron sauce, Angus beef from Virginia with Idaho potatoes and a dark chocolate sauce, and a chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream. (AP Photo/Saul Loeb, File)