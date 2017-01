Interior nominee Zinke urges array of uses for federal lands

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Interior Secretary-designate Rep. Ryan Zinke, right, R-Mont., arrives in Trump Tower, in New York, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Zinke says he would never sell, give away or transfer public lands, a crucial stance in his home state of Montana and the West, where access to hunting and fishing is considered sacrosanct. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)