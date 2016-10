Ken Bone learns the hard way what it’s like to be famous

FILE - Oct. 9, 2016, file photo, Kenneth Bone sits in the audience before the start of the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. Bone answered questions on Reddit late Thursday, Oct. 13 and early Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Bone included his Reddit username in a Twitter post announcing the session. Those who looked up the name found Bone has shared his thoughts on everything from images of a pregnant woman in a bikini to the increased sexual satisfaction he found after undergoing a vasectomy. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)