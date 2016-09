Lawmaker: Olympic tax bill popular but ’bad policy’

FILE - In this June 18, 2013 file photo, Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Olympic medal winners will soon get a tax break, but not everyone thinks getting rid of the so-called victory tax is a good idea. I promise you, this is bad policy, said Himes, who cast the lone vote against a bill that would block the IRS from taxing most Olympic winnings. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)