Lawmakers suggest former Trump aide Flynn broke U.S. law

In this Feb. 9 photo, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah speaks during a town hall meeting at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Chaffetz, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, says he won't for re-election or any other office in 2018. Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, says that after consulting with his family and "prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)