McConnell claims votes to bust Supreme Court filibuster

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, center, joined by Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., left, and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., pauses before speaking to reporters about the struggle to move Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch toward a final up-or-down vote on the Senate floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. Rather than let the Democratic obstruction stand, Republicans plan to enact a unilateral rules change to eliminate the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)