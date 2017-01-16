All CATEGORIES
Media commentator Monica Crowley not joining Trump team

Associated Press

Published: January 16, 2017 - 02:44 PM
This Dec. 15, 2016 photo shows Monica Crowley in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. The publisher of Crowley's "What the (Bleep) Just Happened?" said Tuesday it is halting sales of the book, pending the "opportunity" for the aide to President-elect Donald Trump to revise her text. She is accused of plagiarizing numerous passages in the 2012 book. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK: Conservative media commentator Monica Crowley will not be joining the Trump administration following accusations of plagiarism.

That’s according to a transition official.

Crowley had been slated to join Trump’s National Security Council as a director of strategic communications. Her decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized. Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.

Crowley’s withdrawal from her position was first reported by the Washington Times. The transition official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

