Obama commutes 330 drug sentences on last day as president

In this March 14, 2012 photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks to the media outside his home in Chicago as his wife, Patti, wipes away tears a day before he was to report to a prison after his conviction on corruption charges. President Barack Obama is leaving office without granting early prison release to Blagojevich. Obama released a list of his final acts of clemency Thursday and the list didnt include Blagojevich, who is in the fourth year of a 14-year prison term after being convicted of trying to sell Obamas Illinois seat in the U.S. Senate when Obama became president. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)